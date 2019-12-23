Rebroadcast: George Takei Recalls Japanese American Internment in ‘They Called Us Enemy’
Rebroadcast: George Takei Recalls Japanese American Internment in ‘They Called Us Enemy’

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
George Takei's graphic memoir "They Called Us Enemy" recounts Takei's experience in a Japanese American internment camp. (Courtesy of George Takei)

George Takei may be best known for his role in Star Trek, but his legacy extends far beyond the screen. In addition to his activism for LBGTQ rights, Takei is the author of five books. His newest, "They Called Us Enemy," is a graphic memoir that recounts Takei's experience of being forced into a Japanese American internment camp with his family at age 4. Takei joins us in studio.

Guests:

George Takei, co-author, "They Called Us Enemy"; activist; actor

