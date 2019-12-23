Rebroadcast: Bassey Ikpi on Living With Bipolar II Disorder
Rebroadcast: Bassey Ikpi on Living With Bipolar II Disorder

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Author Bassey Ikpi joins forum to discuss her experience with bipolar II disorder and anxiety. (Maxine L. Moore)

In her debut memoir, "I'm Telling the Truth, But I'm Lying," writer and mental health advocate Bassey Ikpi takes readers into her mind as a Nigerian American woman living with bipolar II disorder and anxiety. Ikpi describes in visceral, poetic language her journey to a diagnosis and the impact her mental illness had on her relationships. Ikpi is also the founder of The Siwe Project, an organization that promotes mental health awareness among people of African descent. She joins us to talk about her experience and her advocacy work.

Guests:

Bassey Ikpi, author, "I'm Telling the Truth, But I'm Lying"; founder, The Siwe Project

