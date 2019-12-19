From streaming services changing music consumption, to Beyoncé's surprise "visual album" drops, to the heartbreaking losses of artists like Prince and David Bowie, it's been quite a decade for music. This hour, Forum discusses some of music's biggest moments in the 2010s and plays some of the decade's standout songs. We want to hear from you: what's your album or song of the decade?
The Decade in Music
at 10:00 AM
Forum consults music experts and our listeners to find out the stand-out songs, albums and musical moments of the decade. (iStock)
Guests:
Gabe Meline, senior editor, KQED Arts
Nastia Voynovskaya, music editor, KQED Arts
Dee Lockett, music editor, Vulture at New York Magazine
