The Decade in Music
Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Forum consults music experts and our listeners to find out the stand-out songs, albums and musical moments of the decade. (iStock)

From streaming services changing music consumption, to Beyoncé's surprise "visual album" drops, to the heartbreaking losses of artists like Prince and David Bowie, it's been quite a decade for music. This hour, Forum discusses some of music's biggest moments in the 2010s and plays some of the decade's standout songs. We want to hear from you: what's your album or song of the decade?

Guests:

Gabe Meline, senior editor, KQED Arts

Nastia Voynovskaya, music editor, KQED Arts

Dee Lockett, music editor, Vulture at New York Magazine

