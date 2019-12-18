The House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday to impeach President Trump for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine. If Trump is impeached, a Senate trial will begin in January. We’ll get the latest.
Congress Debates Impeachment of President Trump
at 9:00 AM
The sun rises near The United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Guests:
Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico
Asawin Suebsaeng, White House reporter, The Daily Beast
Jennifer Medina, national political correspondent, New York Times
