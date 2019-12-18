Congress Debates Impeachment of President Trump
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Congress Debates Impeachment of President Trump

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
The sun rises near The United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday to impeach President Trump for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine. If Trump is impeached, a Senate trial will begin in January. We’ll get the latest.

Guests:

Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico

Asawin Suebsaeng, White House reporter, The Daily Beast

Jennifer Medina, national political correspondent, New York Times

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.