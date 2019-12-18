"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the two-part play that won a record-breaking number of awards in England, opened this month in San Francisco. The Curran theater is taken over by shifting staircases, invisibility cloaks and items that float with the flick of a wand. Forum talks with Andrew Evans, the magic and illusions lead from the Curran Theater production, about creating onstage magic for an audience accustomed to special effects on the big screen. We'll also check in with the actors paying Harry Potter and his son, Albus.
Behind the Magic of "Harry Potter" Onstage
at 10:30 AM
Scorpius Malfoy (Jon Steiger) and Albus Potter (Benjamin Papac) from the San Francisco production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. (Matthew Murphy)
Guests:
Andrew Evans, illusions and magic lead, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
Benjamin Papac, actor, Albus Potter in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
John Skelly, actor, Harry Potter in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
