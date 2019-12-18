Father Learns to Celebrate Son's Difference in Pixar Short "Float"
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Father Learns to Celebrate Son's Difference in Pixar Short "Float"

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
The Pixar short film "Float" centers a father who learns his young son can fly and tries to hide his son's ability from others. (PIXAR/SPARKSHORTS)

When Pixar animator Bobby Rubio's young son was diagnosed with autism, Rubio says he didn't handle it well. His short film "Float," about a boy who can fly, is based on his years-long journey to accept and celebrate his son's differences. Rubio and producer Krissy Cababa join Forum to talk about "Float" and creating Pixar's first film centered on Filipino-American characters.

Guests:

Krissy Cababa, producer, Pixar short "Float"

Bobby Rubio, writer and director, Pixar short "Float"

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.