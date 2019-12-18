When Pixar animator Bobby Rubio's young son was diagnosed with autism, Rubio says he didn't handle it well. His short film "Float," about a boy who can fly, is based on his years-long journey to accept and celebrate his son's differences. Rubio and producer Krissy Cababa join Forum to talk about "Float" and creating Pixar's first film centered on Filipino-American characters.
Father Learns to Celebrate Son's Difference in Pixar Short "Float"
at 10:00 AM
The Pixar short film "Float" centers a father who learns his young son can fly and tries to hide his son's ability from others. (PIXAR/SPARKSHORTS)
Guests:
Krissy Cababa, producer, Pixar short "Float"
Bobby Rubio, writer and director, Pixar short "Float"
