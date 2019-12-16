Ratepayers to Shoulder PG&E's Bankruptcy Burden While Lawyers, Wall Street Benefit

PG&E's bankruptcy case is likely to become one of the most expensive Chapter 11 cases ever filed, with bills to lawyers, accountants, bankers and other consultants so far exceeding $217 million. Given that California ratepayers are PG&E's only source of revenue, customers will likely foot most of the bill. That's according to reporting by KQED politics correspondent Marisa Lagos, who joins Forum to discuss the business of PG&E's bankrupty and take your questions.