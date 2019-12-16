Election 2020: Democratic Presidential Candidate Michael Bennet

Democratic Colorado Senator Michael Bennet is still running for president. That’s despite lagging fundraising and a failure to qualify for recent debates. But Bennet says he is the candidate with the vision and track record to expand economic opportunity and to restore integrity to government. A businessman and lawyer, Bennet was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools before being appointed to the U.S. Senate. As part of Forum's coverage of the 2020 election, Bennet joins us to talk about his candidacy and the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.