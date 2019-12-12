Conservatives Set to Gain Majority in UK Election, Paving Way for Brexit
Mina Kim
at 9:30 AM
A sign directing voters to a polling station is pictured in London as Britain holds a general election on Dec. 12. (NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP-Getty Images)

A national exit poll Thursday indicated that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was on track to win a substantial majority in the British Parliament, as the Labour Party appeared to suffer historic losses. A Conservative victory would virtually guarantee that Johnson's deal to exit the European Union gains Parliamentary approval at the end of January. We'll discuss the election results and what's next for Brexit.

Guests:

Gary O'Donoghue, Washington correspondent, BBC

