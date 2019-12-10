Two lawsuits filed Tuesday on behalf of the Compton Unified School District claim that the University of California violates state civil rights law by requiring the SAT or ACT for admission. The suits allege that these standardized tests discriminate against students who are low-income, disabled, multilingual and underrepresented minorities. We'll talk about the lawsuit and what might happen if the 10-campus UC system drops its testing requirements.
Lawsuit Alleges SAT and ACT Violate Civil Rights of California Students
at 9:00 AM
Two lawsuits filed Tuesday claim that the University of California violates state civil rights law by requiring the SAT or ACT for admission. (iStock)
Guests:
Lisa Holder, attorney, Equal Justice society
Felicia Mello, higher education reporter, CalMatters
