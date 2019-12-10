How to Be an 'Astrotourist'

While you may have used a Lonely Planet guide to find lunch in Paris or a music venue in Cuba, its latest guidebook spans our planet... and even reaches into outer space. “Dark Skies: A Practical Guide to Astrotourism,” by Oakland-based travel and space tourism writer Valerie Stimac, details 35 dark-sky spots, stargazing tips and ventures into the future of commercial space travel. We'll talk with Stimac about astrotourism, including how and when to watch the Geminid meteor shower on Friday, and we want to hear from you: What are your favorite spots for staring at the night sky?