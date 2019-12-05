The House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment inquiry hearing on Wednesday with testimony from four law professors. The three legal scholars brought forward by Democrats testified that President Trump committed a clear abuse of power when he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate a political rival. But the law professor called to witness by Republicans said that the Democrats have fallen short of making a case and are attempting to lower the constitutional standards for impeachment. Forum discusses the highly partisan hearing.
Nancy Pelosi Instructs House Committee Chairs to Move Forward with Impeachment
at 9:00 AM
Constitutional scholar Pamela Karlan of Stanford University testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 4. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Guests:
Anna Edgerton, politics editor, Bloomberg
Ro Khanna, Representative (D), U.S. Congress, 17th District
David Levine, professor, UC Hastings College of the Law
Amber Phillips, reporter for The Fix, The Washington Post
Tom McClintock, Representative (R), U.S. Congress, 4th District
Sponsored