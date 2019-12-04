Journalist Adam Minter Tracks the Afterlife of Our Unwanted Stuff in 'Secondhand'
Journalist Adam Minter Tracks the Afterlife of Our Unwanted Stuff in 'Secondhand'

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
A vendor in Rwanda sorts used clothing from the United States ( JACQUES NKINZINGABO/AFP via Getty Images)

According to journalist Adam Minter, we're experiencing a global "crisis of stuff." Americans discard more than 100 billion pounds of unwanted items annually, from electronics to textiles to furniture. Meanwhile, demand for our castoffs is shrinking: Twenty years ago, China was a major importer of used clothing.  Now it's a major exporter. We'll talk to Minter about what he calls "the rising tide of unwanted secondhand" and what we can do to stem it. His new book is "Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale."

Guests:

Adam Minter, author, "Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale"

