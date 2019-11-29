On Jan. 1, state taxes are going up for cannabis businesses, shaking an industry that is already struggling with high regulatory costs and a thriving illegal market. This hour, Forum tackles the latest cannabis news — the increased taxes, the legal battles between the state and counties that have banned cannabis deliveries and the recent FDA warnings to CBD businesses over health concerns and false advertising.
Cannabis Tax Increase to Take Effect in January 2020
at 9:00 AM
California's business tax rates on legal marijuana are set to increase on Jan. 1. (Tinnakorn Jorruang/iStock)
Guests:
David Downs, California bureau chief, Leafly; author, "The Medical Marijuana Guidebook: America's First How-To Guide for Patients and Caregivers"
