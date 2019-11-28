Rebroadcast: Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on Breaking the Harvey Weinstein Story and #MeToo

Reporters and authors of "She Said" Jodi Kantor (L) and Megan Twohey (R).

Reporters and authors of "She Said" Jodi Kantor (L) and Megan Twohey (R). (Martin Schoeller)

With the headline "Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades," New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Meghan Twohey broke the story that rocked Hollywood in 2017 and has since rippled across industries. In their new book "She Said," the two veteran journalists provide a behind-the-scenes account of the investigation that won them a Pulitzer Prize and helped spur the burgeoning #MeToo movement. Two years after the scandal first broke, we'll talk to Kantor and Twohey about the book, current developments in the Weinstein case, and how their reporting has impacted how society talks about sexual harassment.

Guests:

Jodi Kantor , author, "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement"; investigative reporter, The New York Times

Megan Twohey , author, "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement"; investigative reporter, The New York Times