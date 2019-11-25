The Fragile Future of Strawberries

California is the nation’s strawberry capital, growing 88 percent of U.S. supply. Strawberries are a highly lucrative crop for California, whose climate allows for nine months of production. But as UC Santa Cruz professor Julie Guthman points out in her latest book, “Wilted,” the industry long criticized for grueling labor conditions now faces an uncertain future. The overuse of pesticides and toxic soil fumigants has led to new pathogens that threaten the crop. Guthman joins us to talk about strawberries and their grim environmental footprint.