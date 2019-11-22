Singers Bridge Political Divides Through Music in 'Gay Chorus Deep South'
Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus performs during their tour of the South (Courtesy of Endeavor Content)

A year after President Trump's election, more than 300 singers from the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus and the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir embarked on a tour of America's deep south. Seeking to spark conversations about faith and anti-LGBTQ prejudice, the group performed in churches and community centers  across five deep red states, where they met both protest and acceptance. We'll talk about the singers' journey, which is chronicled in the new documentary "Gay Chorus Deep South."

Guests:

Tim Seelig, artistic director, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus

Chloe Veltman, reporter, KQED news

