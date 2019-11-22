House Concludes Second Week of Public Impeachment Hearings
House Concludes Second Week of Public Impeachment Hearings

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
Amb. William Taylor And Deputy Assistant Secretary Of State George Kent Testify At Impeachment Hearing. (Photo: Getty Pool)

Fiona Hill, the former Russia advisor on the National Security Council, testified Thursday that E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland was "on a domestic political errand" to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Trump's rivals in exchange for U.S. aid. Her testimony, together with that of Ukraine diplomat David Holmes, capped off the last week of scheduled public impeachment hearings. We'll discuss the inquiry's key moments and what's next.

Guests:

Barbara McQuade, University of Michigan Law School - served as U.S attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan 2010-2017

John Bresnahan, congressional bureau chief, Politico

Zoe Lofgren, U.S. Congresswoman, California's 19th Congressional District

