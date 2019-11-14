The first public impeachment hearings in more than two decades began Wednesday. The five hour, nationally broadcast hearing included new details in allegations that President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden's family. William Taylor, the top American diplomat in Ukraine, testified that a staffer was told Trump cared more about investigations of the Bidens than Ukraine. Forum discusses the first day of public impeachment hearings
Public Impeachment Hearings Bring New Revelation
at 9:00 AM
Amb. William Taylor And Deputy Assistant Secretary Of State George Kent Testify At Impeachment Hearing. (Photo: Getty Pool)
Guests:
Jennifer Haberkorn , congressional reporter, LA Times
Scott Anderson, Fellow in Governance Studies, Brookings Institution and Senior Editor and Counsel, Lawfare
