From San Diego to San Francisco, on Foot: Retracing an 18th Century Expedition in 'Alta California'
Michael Krasny
at 1:00 AM
 (Photo: National Park Service)

In 1769, Spanish explorer Gaspar de Portolá trekked from what is now modern-day San Diego to San Francisco. In 2016, writer Nick Neely followed in Portolá's footsteps and over 12 weeks completed the 650-mile hike himself. Neely joins us to share what he learned about California's fraught history as chronicled in his new book, "Alta California: From San Diego to San Francisco, a Journey on Foot to Rediscover the Golden State." And we want to hear from you: how have your travels in California informed your understanding of its history?

Guests:

Nick Neely, author, “Alta California: From San Diego to San Francisco, A Journey on Foot to Rediscover the Golden State”

