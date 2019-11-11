Rich Lowry Makes 'The Case for Nationalism'

Rich Lowry, the editor of the conservative National Review, thinks nationalism is getting a bad rap. His new book "The Case for Nationalism" argues that nationalism is not inherently racist, illiberal or hateful. Instead, Lowry says that it's a natural impulse stemming from a people's shared history and culture. Lowry joins Forum to talk about why he thinks nationalism has been an animating feature of American history, from the Revolutionary War to the present, and why both the right and the left should accept it as part of today's political discourse.