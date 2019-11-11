Writer Tamim Ansary Takes on 50,000 Years of History
Writer Tamim Ansary Takes on 50,000 Years of History

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Tamim Ansary, author of "The Invention of Yesterday: A 50,000 Year History of Human Culture, Conflict, and Connection." (Photo: Anina Gosultsky)

"If history is a story we're telling one another," writes author Tamim Ansary, "what is its plot?" That's the question Ansary takes on with his ambitious new book, "The Invention of Yesterday: A 50,000 Year History of Human Culture, Conflict, and Connection." Ansary sees history as narratives we tell to make sense of our world and he finds surprising connections, and similar historical narratives, across disparate cultures as we move toward an even more intertwined future.

Guests:

Tamim Ansary, author, "The Invention of Yesterday: A 50,000-Year History of Human Culture, Conflict, and Connection"

