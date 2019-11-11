Kaiser Permanente chairman and CEO Bernard Tyson, known as a visionary leader who advocated for equity in the health care industry, died unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday. Forum remembers his impact on the Bay Area community and beyond.
Bernard Tyson, CEO of Kaiser Permanente, Dies at 60
at 9:50 AM
Bernard Tyson attends the 4th Annual California Fire Foundation Gala at Avalon Hollywood on March 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for California Fire Foundation)
Guests:
Jim Wunderman, president and CEO, Bay Area Council
Barbara Lee, U.S. representative, California's 13th congressional district
