Bernard Tyson, CEO of Kaiser Permanente, Dies at 60
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Bernard Tyson, CEO of Kaiser Permanente, Dies at 60

Michael Krasny
at 9:50 AM
Bernard Tyson attends the 4th Annual California Fire Foundation Gala at Avalon Hollywood on March 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for California Fire Foundation)

Kaiser Permanente chairman and CEO Bernard Tyson, known as a visionary leader who advocated for equity in the health care industry, died unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday. Forum remembers his impact on the Bay Area community and beyond.

Guests:

Jim Wunderman, president and CEO, Bay Area Council

Barbara Lee, U.S. representative, California's 13th congressional district

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.