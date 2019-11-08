US Army Veteran Eileen Rivers Talks Women in Combat in 'Beyond the Call'
US Army Veteran Eileen Rivers Talks Women in Combat in 'Beyond the Call'

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Former U.S. Army veteran and author of "Beyond the Call: Three Women on the Front Lines in Afghanistan," Eileen Rivers. (Courtesy of Da Capo Press)

In "Beyond the Call: Three Women on the Front Lines in Afghanistan," journalist Eileen Rivers profiles three women who fought side by side with their male colleagues to help defeat the Taliban. Rivers joins us to talk about the work of these female soldiers -- from defending their units to getting intelligence from Afghan women. And a former U.S. Army veteran herself, Rivers will share how women in combat uniquely contribute to make the nation safer.

Guests:

Eileen Rivers, author, "Beyond the Call: Three Women on the Front Lines in Afghanistan"

