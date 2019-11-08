Almost 85% of California K-12 schools with heating, ventilation and air conditioning units installed in the past three years do not provide sufficient ventilation, according to a new study from UC Davis and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Inadequate ventilation can lead to unhealthy levels of indoor pollutants and correlates with illness-related absences. We'll talk about the study and how California schools can improve ventilation rates — and student health.
Many CA Classrooms Have Insufficient Ventilation According to New UC Davis Study
at 9:30 AM
A new study from UC Davis and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory analyzed ventilation rates in California K-12 classrooms with new heating, ventilation and air conditioning units. (iStock)
Guests:
Theresa Pistochini, engineering manager, UC Davis Western Cooling Efficiency Center; co-author, "Ventilation rates in California classrooms: Why many recent HVAC retrofits are not delivering sufficient ventilation"
