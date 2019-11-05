Twenty percent of Alameda County residents are experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, hunger. That's according to a new study on food insecurity commissioned by the Alameda Country Community Food Bank. The report found that as high housing prices force residents out of urban areas, hunger is growing in suburban areas like Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton, Hayward and Fremont. Forum talks about the rise and changing demographics of hunger and what needs to be done to address it.
Hunger, Food Insecurity on the Rise in East Bay Suburbs
at 10:30 AM
(iStockphoto )
Guests:
Allison Pratt, chief of strategy and partnerships, Alameda County Community Food Bank,
Craig Gunderson, professor of agricultural and consumer economics, University of Illinois, co-author of the Urban Institute report on food need in Alameda County,
