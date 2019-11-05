Hunger, Food Insecurity on the Rise in East Bay Suburbs

Twenty percent of Alameda County residents are experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, hunger. That's according to a new study on food insecurity commissioned by the Alameda Country Community Food Bank. The report found that as high housing prices force residents out of urban areas, hunger is growing in suburban areas like Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton, Hayward and Fremont. Forum talks about the rise and changing demographics of hunger and what needs to be done to address it.