New Study Finds Health Care Algorithm is Biased Against Black Patients
Search
X
Donate
Forum

New Study Finds Health Care Algorithm is Biased Against Black Patients

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

A computer algorithm widely used by health care providers and insurers to predict health risk was biased against black patients, according to a new study. The software was meant to determine who had the most complex medical needs based on a patient's health care bills, and therefore would be most likely to benefit from additional care. But it failed to account for the fact that black patients, regardless of health status, actually generate lower costs because they tend to have a harder time accessing care in the first place, due to structural inequities. We'll talk to the study's lead author, a UC Berkeley researcher, on what these findings mean for inequality in health care as well as bias in artificial intelligence programs.

Guests:

Ziad Obermeyer, acting associate professor of health policy and management, UC Berkeley School of Public Health

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.