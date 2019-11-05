'Border Wars' Examines Method and Madness of Trump's Immigration Policies
Search
X
Donate
Forum

'Border Wars' Examines Method and Madness of Trump's Immigration Policies

Rachael Myrow
at 9:00 AM
 (Matt Mendelsohn)

Since taking office in 2017, President Trump has called for a travel ban on nationals of Muslim countries, tried end to the country's diversity visa lottery, limited the rights of asylum seekers, and presided over an ongoing family separation crisis at the southern border. Meanwhile, according to New York Times journalists Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Michael D. Shear, border crossing remain at an all time high. Their new book "Border Wars" documents the decisions and the hardline ideologies shaping U.S. immigration policy. We'll talk to them about their investigation.

Guests:

Julie Hirschfeld Davis, congressional editor, New York Times; co-author "Border Wars: Inside Trump's Assault on Immigration"

Michael D. Shear, White House correspondent, New York Times; co-author "Border Wars: Inside Trump's Assault on Immigration"

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.