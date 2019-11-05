'Border Wars' Examines Method and Madness of Trump's Immigration Policies

Since taking office in 2017, President Trump has called for a travel ban on nationals of Muslim countries, tried end to the country's diversity visa lottery, limited the rights of asylum seekers, and presided over an ongoing family separation crisis at the southern border. Meanwhile, according to New York Times journalists Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Michael D. Shear, border crossing remain at an all time high. Their new book "Border Wars" documents the decisions and the hardline ideologies shaping U.S. immigration policy. We'll talk to them about their investigation.