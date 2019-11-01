On Thursday, the House formally approved procedures for a public phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, in a 232-196 vote divided almost completely along party lines. Meanwhile, Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, who reportedly expressed misgivings about the Trump administration’s conversations with Ukrainian officials, was summoned to testify in the inquiry and scheduled for a deposition on Nov. 7. Forum gets the latest on the impeachment proceedings and other political news.
House Vote Sets Up Public Phase of Impeachment Inquiry
at 9:00 AM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives on a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry centered on U.S. President Donald Trump October 31, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Guests:
Bruce Cain, professor of political science, Stanford University
Jessica Taylor, political reporter, NPR
