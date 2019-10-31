Warriors Prospects Go From Bad to Worse After Steph Curry Injury

The Golden State Warriors were already struggling with injuries and the loss of stars Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala. Still, whenever Stephen Curry is on the floor, there is hope. But even those hopes were dashed on Wednesday when Curry broke his hand in a loss to the Phoenix Suns. In this segment, we'll talk about the star-crossed Warriors and other sports news -- including the 49ers' best start in years -- with San Francisco Chronicle columnist Bruce Jenkins.