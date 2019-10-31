The Golden State Warriors were already struggling with injuries and the loss of stars Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala. Still, whenever Stephen Curry is on the floor, there is hope. But even those hopes were dashed on Wednesday when Curry broke his hand in a loss to the Phoenix Suns. In this segment, we'll talk about the star-crossed Warriors and other sports news -- including the 49ers' best start in years -- with San Francisco Chronicle columnist Bruce Jenkins.
Warriors Prospects Go From Bad to Worse After Steph Curry Injury
at 10:40 AM
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors grimaces after he was injured in the second half of their game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on October 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Guests:
Bruce Jenkins, sports columnist, San Francisco Chronicle
Sponsored