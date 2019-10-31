For Low-Income Residents, Fires and Shutoffs Take Disproportionate Toll

In the aftermath of the 2017 deadly Tubbs fire in Sonoma County, local Latino leaders called out what they saw as rampant disparities in how low-income and immigrant communities experienced and recovered from the fires. Their findings, which included failures in emergency communication, price gouging and lack of access to aid, mirror what experts say is a national trend when natural disasters strike. We'll discuss the impact of the recent fires, evacuations and power shutoffs on the least privileged.