For Low-Income Residents, Fires and Shutoffs Take Disproportionate Toll
Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
A sign calling for utility company PG&E to turn the power back on is seen on the side of the road during a statewide blackout in Calistoga, California, on October, 10, 2019. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

In the aftermath of the 2017 deadly Tubbs fire in Sonoma County, local Latino leaders called out what they saw as rampant disparities in how low-income and immigrant communities experienced and recovered from the fires. Their findings, which included failures in emergency communication, price gouging and lack of access to aid, mirror what experts say is a national trend when natural disasters strike. We'll discuss the impact of the recent fires, evacuations and power shutoffs on the least privileged.

 

 

Guests:

Thomas Fuller, San Francisco bureau chief, The New York Times

Irma Garcia, Volunteer, Immigrant Defense Task Force

Gabriela Orantes, Just Recovery Fellow, North Bay Organizing Project

