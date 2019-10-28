Newsom Announces Investigation Into PG&E Blackouts as More Than a Million Customers Lose Power

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday a "major investigation" into how PG&E and other utilities have used preemptive power shutoffs. PG&E shut off power to 960,000 homes and businesses over the weekend and an additional 100,000 customers unexpectedly lost power due to damage from the wind storm. The utility says it expects another wave of shutoffs to start on Tuesday, even as it restores some power to customers on Monday. Forum will discuss the blackouts and we want to hear from you. How are you weathering the power outage?