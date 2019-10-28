The Physical and Mental Toll of Wildfires

As the Kincade Fire continues to blaze, residents of Northern California and first responders may find themselves not only physically affected by the poor air quality or being displaced, but emotionally impacted as well. Forum will talk to health experts about these physical health effects and the toll wildfires take on mental health -- from the stress of evacuations, to the devastation of losing a home, to the strain on firefighters. And we want to hear from you. Has your mental health been affected by a recent wildfire?