The Physical and Mental Toll of Wildfires
The Physical and Mental Toll of Wildfires

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Ray Gaitan Sr. carries a photo of him and his wife as he evacuates in anticipation of the wind event on October 26, 2019 in Windsor, California.  (Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

As the Kincade Fire continues to blaze, residents of Northern California and first responders may find themselves not only physically affected by the poor air quality or being displaced, but emotionally impacted as well. Forum will talk to health experts about these physical health effects and the toll wildfires take on mental health -- from the stress of evacuations, to the devastation of losing a home, to the strain on firefighters. And we want to hear from you. Has your mental health been affected by a recent wildfire?

Guests:

Laura Klivans, community health reporter, KQED News

Mike Ming, deputy chief of employee support services, Cal Fire

Mary Prunicki, director of air pollution and health research, Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy Research at Stanford University

