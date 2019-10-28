Kincade Fire Continues to Burn in Sonoma County
Kincade Fire Continues to Burn in Sonoma County

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
Firefighters battle the Kincade Fire as it burns a barn on October 27, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Monday afternoon, the Kincade Fire tore through more than 66,000 acres in Sonoma County and prompted an estimated 185,000 evacuations. At least 96 structures have been destroyed. We'll get the latest on fire conditions and containment efforts.

Guests:

Kevin Stark, reporter, KQED Science

Susan Gorin, supervisor, 1st District, Sonoma County

