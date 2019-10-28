By Monday afternoon, the Kincade Fire tore through more than 66,000 acres in Sonoma County and prompted an estimated 185,000 evacuations. At least 96 structures have been destroyed. We'll get the latest on fire conditions and containment efforts.
Kincade Fire Continues to Burn in Sonoma County
at 9:00 AM
Firefighters battle the Kincade Fire as it burns a barn on October 27, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Kevin Stark, reporter, KQED Science
Susan Gorin, supervisor, 1st District, Sonoma County
