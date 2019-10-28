With fires raging across Northern California and millions in the state without power, we open the phones lines to hear listeners' experiences and take their questions.
Northern California Wildfires Force 1 Million Power Cuts and 180,000 Evacuation Orders
at 10:00 AM
Vehicles travel South along Highway 101 as residents evacuate towns and cities in anticipation of the expected wind event on October 26, 2019 in Windsor, California. More than 44,000 residents were ordered to evacuate in the wake of the Kincade Fire. (Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Guests:
Ted Goldberg, senior editor, KQED News
Sarah Stierch, freelance writer, Sonoma Magazine
Danielle Venton, reporter, KQED Science
