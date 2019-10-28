Northern California Wildfires Force 1 Million Power Cuts and 180,000 Evacuation Orders
Northern California Wildfires Force 1 Million Power Cuts and 180,000 Evacuation Orders

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
Vehicles travel South along Highway 101 as residents evacuate towns and cities in anticipation of the expected wind event on October 26, 2019 in Windsor, California. More than 44,000 residents were ordered to evacuate in the wake of the Kincade Fire. (Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

With fires raging across Northern California and millions in the state without power, we open the phones lines to hear listeners' experiences and take their questions.

Guests:

Ted Goldberg, senior editor, KQED News

Sarah Stierch, freelance writer, Sonoma Magazine

Danielle Venton, reporter, KQED Science

