Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Sonoma County Friday, after the Kincade fire burned nearly 22,000 acres and remained just 5% contained. Meanwhile, counties around the Bay Area advised residents that PG&E may cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers in response to severe winds forecast for the weekend. We'll discuss the latest developments.
As Kincade Fire Rages, Bay Area at Risk of Large-Scale Power Shutoffs
at 9:00 AM
A structure continues to burn after the Kincade Fire moved through the area on October 24, 2019 in Geyserville, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Sponsored