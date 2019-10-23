Goodbye Oracle Arena, hello Chase Center. In addition to a new home in San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors open their season Thursday with a transformed roster -- one without Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, pillars of their historic playoff run. Star Klay Thompson will also be sidelined indefinitely with a torn ACL. We'll preview the season with the San Francisco Chronicle's Ann Killion.
A New Era for the Golden State Warriors
at 9:50 AM
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors laughs after he is fouled by Kostas Antetokounmpo #37 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 18, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Guests:
Ann Killion, sports columnist, San Francisco Chronicle
