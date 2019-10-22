President Sebastián Piñera is continuing Chile's state of emergency, first declared last week when a subway fare increase set off ongoing protests in Santiago over economic inequality and political corruption. At least 15 people have died from the unrest, and clashes continue between demonstrators and the country's armed forces. Forum will update the latest news in Chile and discuss the nation's largest political crisis since its 1990 return to democracy.
Violent Protests Over Economic Inequality Continue in Chile
at 9:30 AM
Demonstrators hold a sign that reads 'Chile is awake' during the fifth day of protests against President Sebastian Piñera on Oct. 22, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. ( Claudio Santana / Stringer / Getty Images)
Guests:
Jane Chambers, freelance reporter, BBC
