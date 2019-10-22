Election 2019: A Breakdown of San Francisco's Nov. 5 Ballot
Election 2019: A Breakdown of San Francisco's Nov. 5 Ballot

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
A cable car rolls passed a polling station on Hyde Street as voters cast their ballots in San Francisco, California, on November 06, 2018.  (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

San Francisco voters head to the polls in less than two weeks to weigh in on local initiatives addressing affordable housing, a tax on Uber and Lyft rides, and e-cigarettes. They'll also cast votes for mayor and district attorney. We'll review the ballot and we want to hear from you: how will you vote and why?

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED News; co-host, KQED's "Political Breakdown" podcast

Erika Aguilar, reporter, KQED News

Dominic Fracassa, staff writer, The San Francisco Chronicle

