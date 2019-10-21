Car-Free Market Street Plan Gets Green Light
Car-Free Market Street Plan Gets Green Light

Mina Kim
at 9:40 AM
Market street in downtown San Francisco. (iStock)

One of San Francisco’s most iconic and busiest thoroughfares is going car-free. Last week, the Municipal Transportation Agency board voted unanimously to ban private cars on Market Street east of 10th Street. The plan, 10 years in the making, has wide support in the city. But what will it mean for residents, commuters and downtown businesses? KQED’s Dan Brekke joins us to talk about the plan and what Market will look like when it is completed.

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

