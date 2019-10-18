Ronan Farrow on the 'Lies, Spies and Conspiracy' That Blocked Reporting on Weinstein Scandal

In his new book "Catch and Kill," journalist Ronan Farrow exposes the ways in which Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and his associates attempted to block reporting on the sexual assault claims that engulfed him. But the biggest obstacle of all, as Farrow tells it, was his then-employer NBC News, which killed his reporting on the scandal. Farrow eventually took his story to the New Yorker and later won the Pulitzer Prize for his reporting. We'll talk to Farrow about the cover-ups and obstruction he encountered as he reported this blockbuster story.