When Amaryllis Fox was 22, she became one of the youngest female officers in the CIA. She was assigned to "non-official cover" -- a life abroad with a fake identity and no diplomatic protections -- which she details in her new memoir, “Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA.” The book's revelations range from Fox's use of Starbucks gift cards as a spy tool to her role in terrorist negotiations. Fox joins us to share what she learned during her years undercover.
Amaryllis Fox on Her 'Life Undercover' in the CIA
at 10:00 AM
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on August 14, 2008. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Amaryllis Fox, former CIA officer, writer and peace activist
