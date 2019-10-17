Amaryllis Fox on Her 'Life Undercover' in the CIA

When Amaryllis Fox was 22, she became one of the youngest female officers in the CIA. She was assigned to "non-official cover" -- a life abroad with a fake identity and no diplomatic protections -- which she details in her new memoir, “Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA.” The book's revelations range from Fox's use of Starbucks gift cards as a spy tool to her role in terrorist negotiations. Fox joins us to share what she learned during her years undercover.