Boris Johnson Strikes Brexit Deal, Seeks Parliament Approval

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with the European Union for Brexit. Even with a deal in hand, obstacles remain. Labour politicians have voiced disapproval of the deal and a group of Northern Irish lawmakers, whose votes are considered essential to passage, are not on board. Parliament will vote on Johnson's proposal this Saturday and analysts predict the vote will be close. We'll discuss Johnson's plan and the latest efforts to get a deal done before the Oct. 31 deadline.