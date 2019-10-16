Journalist Timothy Egan Explores Faith on Journey From England to Rome
Journalist Timothy Egan Explores Faith on Journey From England to Rome

Michael Krasny
at 10:30 AM
New York Times columnist and author of "A Pilgrimage to Eternity," Timothy Egan. (Ruth Fremson)

Following the death of his mother and during a time of crisis in the Catholic Church, New York Times columnist Timothy Egan decided to examine his own connection to the Catholic faith. A self-described "skeptic by profession," Egan embarked on a thousand-mile, months-long journey from Canterbury to Rome along a medieval pilgrimage route. We'll talk to him about his quest and his reflections on Christianity, history and modernity.

Guests:

Timothy Egan, columnist, The New York Times; author, "A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith"

