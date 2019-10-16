Following the death of his mother and during a time of crisis in the Catholic Church, New York Times columnist Timothy Egan decided to examine his own connection to the Catholic faith. A self-described "skeptic by profession," Egan embarked on a thousand-mile, months-long journey from Canterbury to Rome along a medieval pilgrimage route. We'll talk to him about his quest and his reflections on Christianity, history and modernity.
Journalist Timothy Egan Explores Faith on Journey From England to Rome
at 10:30 AM
New York Times columnist and author of "A Pilgrimage to Eternity," Timothy Egan. (Ruth Fremson)
Guests:
Timothy Egan, columnist, The New York Times; author, "A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith"
