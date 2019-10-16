On Oct. 17, 1989, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on the San Andreas fault, 10 miles from Santa Cruz, violently shook the Bay Area. The Loma Prieta earthquake killed 63 people, brought down a section of the Bay Bridge and caused about $6 billion in damage throughout the area. We look back at that day 30 years ago, and we want to hear from you. Where were you and how did you experience the Loma Prieta earthquake?
Remembering the Loma Prieta Earthquake 30 Years On
at 9:00 AM
Two firemen watch, in San Francisco on October 18 1989, a collapsed house that crushed a car in the Marina District, one of the areas worst hit by an earthquake estimated at 6.9 on the Richter scale that rocked California on October 17, 1989. (ADAM TEITELBAUM/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Steve Talbot, co-writer and co-producer, "Loma Prieta Earthquake, 30 Years Later" documentary
Peggy Hellweg, seismologist and project manager, Berkeley Seismological Laboratory
