Remembering the Loma Prieta Earthquake 30 Years On

On Oct. 17, 1989, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on the San Andreas fault, 10 miles from Santa Cruz, violently shook the Bay Area. The Loma Prieta earthquake killed 63 people, brought down a section of the Bay Bridge and caused about $6 billion in damage throughout the area. We look back at that day 30 years ago, and we want to hear from you. Where were you and how did you experience the Loma Prieta earthquake?