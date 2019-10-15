Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Face Off in Fourth Debate
Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Face Off in Fourth Debate

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
The stage is viewed before the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN and The New York Times at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, October 15, 2019.  (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Twelve Democratic presidential candidates take the stage in Ohio Tuesday evening for a debate hosted by CNN and the New York Times. We'll review the candidates' performances and compare their positions.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, senior editor, KQED's California Politics and Government desk; co-hot of KQED's "Political Breakdown" podcast

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown" podcast

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

