PG&E Rejects SF Offer to Buy Utility’s Equipment

In a recent letter to Mayor London Breed, PG&E declined San Francisco’s $2.5 billion offer to buy the company’s electrical infrastructure within city limits. PG&E’s largest union also opposes the offer. The city said it's not giving up. If the plan, supported unanimously by the Board of Supervisors, were to go through, San Francisco would own the third largest government electric utility in the state. Forum discusses the pros and cons of municipalizing the city's power grid.