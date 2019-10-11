In a recent letter to Mayor London Breed, PG&E declined San Francisco’s $2.5 billion offer to buy the company’s electrical infrastructure within city limits. PG&E’s largest union also opposes the offer. The city said it's not giving up. If the plan, supported unanimously by the Board of Supervisors, were to go through, San Francisco would own the third largest government electric utility in the state. Forum discusses the pros and cons of municipalizing the city's power grid.
PG&E Rejects SF Offer to Buy Utility’s Equipment
at 10:00 AM
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan)
Guests:
Tom Dalzell, business manager, IBEW 1245, which represents PG&E and other utility workers in California
Barbara Hale, assistant general manager for power enterprise, San Francisco's Municipal Power Utility
Lily Jamali, co-host and correspondent, KQED's The California Report
