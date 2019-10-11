The PG&E Power Shut-Offs and the Way California Is Powered

As Northern California enters day three of PG&E power shut-offs, Forum gets the latest developments and takes your questions about the outages. We'll address why areas not at risk of wildfire still lost power and whether there is a better way for PG&E to organize the power grid. In our coverage this week, we also heard lots of questions from listeners about the feasibility of alternative, small-scale energy systems and many wondering what's keeping California from putting electrical lines underground. This hour, we'll continue to hear from you and look at the way California is powered.