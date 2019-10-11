The PG&E Power Shut-Offs and the Way California Is Powered

As Northern California enters day three of PG&E power shut-offs, Forum gets the latest developments and takes your questions about the outages. We'll address why areas not at risk of wildfire still lost power and whether there is a better way for PG&E to organize the power grid. In our coverage this week, we also heard lots of questions from listeners about the feasibility of alternative, small-scale energy systems and many wondering what's keeping California from putting electrical lines underground. This hour, we'll continue to hear from you and look at the way California is powered.
Alexandra “Sascha” von Meier, director, Electric Grid, University of California's California Institute for Energy and Environment
April Dembosky, health correspondent, KQED News
