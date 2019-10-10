Inspector Gadje, a San Francisco-based Balkan brass band with members from around the world, plays dance parties that last into the early morning. A street band with social activist origins, Inspector Gadje transformed into its current form after band members studied intensively with masters of Romani music and fell in love with the genre. We'll hear from members of the band about their music and their mission to educate audiences about Romani culture.
Inspector Gadje Brings Romani Brass Music to San Francisco
at 9:45 AM
Five of Inspector Gadje's nine band members. (Courtesy of Inspector Gadje)
Guests:
Ismail Lumanovski, clarinetist, Inspector Gadje
Marco Peris Coppola, percussionist, Inspector Gadje
Sponsored