Inspector Gadje Brings Romani Brass Music to San Francisco
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Inspector Gadje Brings Romani Brass Music to San Francisco

Mina Kim
at 9:45 AM
Five of Inspector Gadje's nine band members. (Courtesy of Inspector Gadje)

Inspector Gadje, a San Francisco-based Balkan brass band with members from around the world, plays dance parties that last into the early morning. A street band with social activist origins, Inspector Gadje transformed into its current form after band members studied intensively with masters of Romani music and fell in love with the genre. We'll hear from members of the band about their music and their mission to educate audiences about Romani culture.

Guests:

Ismail Lumanovski, clarinetist, Inspector Gadje

Marco Peris Coppola, percussionist, Inspector Gadje

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.