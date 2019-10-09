As White House Stonewalls, Public Support for Impeachment Mounts

Fallout continues from White House lawyer Pat Cipollone's defiant letter Tuesday informing democratic lawmakers that the White House won't cooperate in their impeachment inquiry. A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that half of Americans support removing President Trump from office, the latest in a string of national surveys showing that most Americans support the inquiry. We'll discuss the latest news and hear from Bay Area congressman Ro Khanna, a member of the House Oversight Committee.