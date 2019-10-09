Fallout continues from White House lawyer Pat Cipollone's defiant letter Tuesday informing democratic lawmakers that the White House won't cooperate in their impeachment inquiry. A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that half of Americans support removing President Trump from office, the latest in a string of national surveys showing that most Americans support the inquiry. We'll discuss the latest news and hear from Bay Area congressman Ro Khanna, a member of the House Oversight Committee.
As White House Stonewalls, Public Support for Impeachment Mounts
at 10:30 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump responds to a question from a reporter at an event for the signing of two executive orders aimed at greater governmental transparency at the White House October 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Guests:
Ro Khanna, U.S. congressman, California's 17th District; member of the House Oversight Committee
